IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: de Kock and Hooda looking to rebuild after early blow
updated: Apr 29 2022, 20:10 ist
Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game at Pune on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
20:05
LSG 52/1 after 8 overs
Rishi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1 Rishi to Hooda,SIX!! fuller on off stump, moves acrosss to leg side and slammed it over long off
7.2Rishi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around off stump, tucked to deep on the on side
7.3Rishi to QDK, no run, length outside off, cut straight to cover
7.4Rishi to QDK, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
7.5Rishi to Hooda, no run, slower ball, touch fuller, angling away from him looks for a drive, misses
7.6Rishi to Hooda, 2 runs
19:59
LSG 42/1 after 7 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
6.1 Sandeep to QDK, no run, fuller length outside off, under edge
6.2Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed wide of point
6.3Sandeep to Hooda, no run, length around off stump, slapped back to bowler
6.4Sandeep to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off, punched to mid off
6.5Sandeep to Hooda, no run, full length angling down the leg.
6.6Sandeep to Hooda, wide
6.6 Sandeep to Hooda, 1 run
19:54
LSG 39/1 after 6 overs
Rishi to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Rishi to QDK, 2 runs, length ball angling away from him goes for a pull, top edge and flies over short third, Rabada almost had it.
5.2Rishi to QDK, 1 run, length around off stump, pushed to mid on
5.3Rishi to Hooda, no run, touch fuller angling away, goes for a drive and misses
5.4Rishi to Hooda, no run, length outside off,defended infront
5.5Rishi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off, comes down and slapped to mid off
5.6Rishi to Hooda, 4 leg byes
19:49
LSG 32/1 after 5 overs
Rabada to bowl, QDK is on strike.
4.1 Rabada to QDK, wide
4.1Rabada to QDK, no run, low full toss around off stump, hits the toe and goes to keeper
4.2Rabada to QDK, SIX!!full around off, hammered over bowler's head.
4.3Rabada to QDK,SIX!! Fuller length angling away, smacked over deep mid wicket like golfer.
4.4 Rabada to QDK, 1 run, yorker on off stump. jammed to mid on
4.5Rabada to Hooda, 1 run, back of length outside off, punched to mid off
4.6Rabada to QDK, 1 run
19:46
LSG 16/1 after 3 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball angling across, swing and a miss
3.2Sandeep to QDK, no run, fuller length outside off, looks to hit it straight, misses
3.3Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, slower outside off, slashed to backward point
3.4Sandeep to Hooda, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
3.5Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, full outside off, driven wide of mid off
3.6Sandeep to Hooda, no run
19:40
LSG 13/1 after 3 overs
Rabada to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Rabada to KL, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, driven to mid on
2.2Rabada to QDK, low full toss outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.3Rabada to KL,FOUR!! Full outside off driven through extra cover
2.4Rabada to KL, no run, length ball around middle and off. edge goes to short third.
2.5Rabada to KL,OUT! Caught behind! length ball around middle and off, looks to play it on the on side, outside edge straight to keeper.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter
2.6Rabada to Hooda, no run
19:35
LSG 7/0 after 2 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1 Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, full angling away, around off stump, pushed to deep point
1.2Sandeep to KL, no run, length ball outside off, slashed and misses
1.3Sandeep to KL,1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long off
1.4Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball on leg stump, edge to backward point
1.5Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
1.6Sandeep to QDK, no run
19:25
LSG 5/0 after 1 over
Arshdeep Singh to start for PBKS, Quinton de Kock is on strike
0.1Arshdeep Singh to QDK, 1 run, back of length around off stump, dabbed behind point
0.2Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, full ball angling in, hits his pads, sliding donw leg
0.3Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, length ball around middle and leg. pushed back to bowler
0.4Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, touch fuller around middle and off, hits his pad.
0.5Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, length ball this time it's straight, on middle and off, defended on the backfoot
0.6Arshdeep Singh to KL, 4 leg byes
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:17
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Toss
Punjab Kings won the toss and opt to bowl first
Punjab’sbalanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kasigo Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter.
Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season.
Lucknoware currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, whilePunjabare at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.