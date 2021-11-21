J&K skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Olympics

J&K alpine skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics next year

Khan, who hails from North Kashmir, booked the Winter Games ticket in an Olympic qualifier alpine skiing event in Dubai

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 21 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 00:48 ist
Jammu and Kashmir alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan .Credit: Twitter/@rajeevmehtaioa

Jammu and Kashmir alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing.

Khan, who hails from North Kashmir, booked the Winter Games ticket in an Olympic qualifier alpine skiing event in Dubai. He has earlier represented the country in many international events, including World Championships.

"Arif Khan qualified for Beijing Winter Olympcs in ski and snow board," Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Khan on qualifying for the winter sports showpiece.

"Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you," Abdullah tweeted.

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Winter Olympics
Beijing
China
Kashmir

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 