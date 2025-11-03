<p><strong>Kapil Dev</strong></p>.<p>Long before cricket gripped the nation, cricketer Kapil Dev led an underdog Indian team to a stunning World Cup final victory over the title favourite, the West Indies. This momentous win wasn't just a trophy, it was the stepping stone that brought evolution in Team India and laid the foundation for the cricket frenzy that followed.</p>.<p><strong>Sourav Ganguly</strong></p>.<p>Bengal's prince Sourav Ganguly led the country to the final of the 2002 Champions Trophy after they defeated the title favourite, South Africa, in the semifinal clash. However, the finals were abandoned, and in a disappointing conclusion, India and Sri Lanka were forced to share the trophy.</p>.<p><strong>Mahendra Singh Dhoni</strong></p>.<p>The Indian cricket team experienced an exponential shift under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is one of the most successful captains in the nation's history, holding the record for the most ICC titles won by an Indian skipper. Dhoni completely transformed the team, leading India to a stunning victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, he became the second Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy. Under his captaincy, Team India lifted the World Cup trophy by successfully defeating Sri Lanka and broke the 28-year drought.</p>.<p><strong>Rohit Sharma</strong></p>.<p>After narrowly missing out on the ODI World Cup trophy in 2023, captain Rohit Sharma made an impressive comeback, leading India to a thumping victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. This title was special, as it ended India's painful 11-year ICC trophy drought. Just one year later, Rohit also guided India to their third Champions Trophy title. With this achievement, he became only the second Indian captain in history to win two or more major ICC titles.</p>.<p><strong>Harmanpreet Kaur</strong></p>.<p>Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history by registering the first-ever ICC title in Women's Cricket 2025. With this win, Kaur joined the coveted list of Indian captains to have lifted the trophy in an ICC tournament.</p>