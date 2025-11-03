Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Kapil Dev, M S Dhoni & Harmanpreet: A look at Indian captains who have won ICC tournaments

From Kapil Dev and M S Dhoni to Harmanpreet, here's a look at the Indian captains who have won ICC tournaments.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 09:26 IST
Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

Credit: PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Credit: PTI Photo

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur

Credit: PTI Photo

Sports NewsCricket newsRohit SharmaKapil DevMS DhoniSourav GangulyHarmanpreet KaurTrending

