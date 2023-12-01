Nettakallappa All-India Swimming Championships: Likith, Harshitha rule the pool

Bengaluru: Amidst all the big names in fray, Likith SP grabbed two gold medals in as many breaststroke events to bask in the spotlight on the final day of the Nettakallappa all-India swimming championships on Sunday.
The home pool hero, who finished seventh in the final of the 100m breaststroke event at the Asian Games recently, went on to grab the gold with ease in the same event here. Clocking 1:04.15, Likith dominated the field even as Suneesh S (1:06.19) and Manikanta Lakshman (1:07.99) ended second and third respectively.
The 24-year-old returned to top the podium in the 50m breaststroke SKINS race with a 28.40 second effort ahead of Vidith S Shankar (29.02s) and Suneesh S (30.16s).
In the subsequent women’s race, Global Swim Centre’s Harshitha Jayaram hogged the limelight by clinching gold. She then captured a second yellow metal by finishing first in the 100m freestyle.
By the end of the evening, it was time for the most anticipated event of the competition - the 50m freestyle SKINS. The two Olympians, Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash, who headlined on day one were back to claim supremacy in the fastest race.
As their rivals wilted away one after the other, the two shared a smile and a laugh on the board before getting ready for a final dive in the third round. Srihari, who led Sajan by inches from the start, turned swiftly and increased that lead by a few more inches to emerge victorious.
Results: Men: 100m BR: Likith SP (NAC, 1:04.15) 1; Suneesh S (GSC, 1:06.19) 2; Manikanta Lakshman (BAC, 1:07.99) 3.
400m FS: Shivank Vishwanath (BAC, 4:10.30) 1; Aniket Chavan (Dolphin Aquatics, 4:23.84) 2; Dhyan Balakrishna (BAC, 4:25.90) 3.
50m BR SKINS: Likith SP (NAC, 28.40s) 1; Vidith S Shankar (Dolphin Aquatics, 29.02s) 2; Suneesh S (GSC, 30.16s) 3.
100m FS: Anand AS (Dolphin Aquatics, 53.03s) 1; Xavier Dsouza (Jain University, 54.02s) 2; Unnikrishnan S (GSC, 54.75s) 3.
50m FS SKINS: Srihari Nataraj (Dolphin Aquatics, 23.06s) 1; Sajan Prakash (BAC, 23.52s) 2; Xavier Dsouza (Jain University, 25.28s) 3.
Group I: 100m BR: Abhinandan Khandelwal (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:08.52) 1; Vidith S Shankar (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:08.64) 2; Shreyas Manjunath (BAC, 1:11.91) 3.
100m FS: Kartikeyan Nair (Dolphin Aquatics, 54.47s) 1; Akash Mani (BAC, 54.51s) 2; Rishabh Singh Dhadwal (Dolphin Aquatics, 55.24s) 3.
Group II: 200m IM: Prithviraj Menon (BAC, 2:22.39) 1; Akshaj Thakuria (Dolphin Aquatics, 2:22.40) 2; Monish PV (BAC, 2:26.99) 3.
100m BR: Ayush Shivaraju Maganahalli (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:11.22) 1; Daniel J Paul (BAC, 1:15.10) 2; Daksh Matta (BAC, 1:19.59) 3.
200m FS: Idhant Chaturvedi (PM Swimming Centre, 2:06.82) 1; Monish PV (BAC, 2:06.83) 2; Akshaj Thakuria (Dolphin Aquatics, 2:07.01) 3.
100m FS: Monish PV (BAC, 57.19s) 1; Akshaj Thakuria (Dolphin Aquatics, 57.47s) 2; Idhant Chaturvedi (PM Swimming Centre, 57.76s) 3.
Women: 100m BR: Harshitha Jayaram (GSC, 1:20.97) 1; Zara Williams (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:21.98) 2; Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar (Jain University, 1:30.81) 3.
400m FS: Anumati Chougule (BAC, 4:56.42) 1; Anna Spoorthi Teresa J (BAC, 5:12.88) 2; Thithikshaa Hanumantharaju (GSC, 5:19.69) 3.
50m BR SKINS: Harshitha Jayaram (GSC, 34.73s) 1; Thanya S (Dolphin Aquatics, 35.00s) 2; Anushka S Patil (Dolphin Aquatics, 35.75s) 3.
100m FS: Harshitha Jayaram (GSC, 1:04.75) 1; Dhruthi KR (GSC, 1:04.76) 2; Anumati Chougule (BAC, 1:05.27) 3.
50m FS SKINS: Vihitha Nayana (BAC, 27.79s) 1; S Rujula (Dolphin Aquatics, 27.91s) 2; Shalini R Dixit (Dolphin Aquatics, 28.09s) 3.
Group I: 100m BR: Vihitha Nayana (BAC, 1:17.60) 1; Anushka S Patil (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:20.41) 2; Charu Hamsini SP (NAC, 1:23.94) 3.
100m FS: S Rujula (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:01.37) 1; Shalini R Dixit (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:02.68) 2; Aditi N Mulay (BAC, 1:03.88) 3.
Group II: 200m IM: Meenakshi Menon (BAC, 2:33.76) 1; Thanya S (Dolphin Aquatics, 2:33.81) 2; Naisha (BAC, 2:36.24) 3.
100m BR: Thanya S (Dolphin Aquatics, 1:16.77) 1; Tisya Sonar (PM Swimming Centre, 1:21.50) 2; Sri Charani Tumu (GSC, 1:24.23) 3.
200m FS: Sri Charani Tumu (GSC, 2:13.63) 1; Meenakshi Menon (BAC, 2:14.93) 2; Naisha (BAC, 2:16.34) 3.
100m FS: Sri Charani Tumu (GSC, 1:01.72) 1; Tisya Sonar (PM Swimming Centre, 1:02.64) 2; Naisha (BAC, 1:04.05) 3.