Neymar's European suspension reduced to two games: CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced Paris St Germain striker Neymar's suspension from three to two UEFA games for insulting match officials, CAS said on Tuesday.

PSG and the Brazilian had appealed against the three-game ban imposed by European governing body UEFA in June, and CAS partially upheld the appeal.

Neymar labelled the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system "a disgrace" after PSG were eliminated from the Champions League last 16 by Manchester United after the Premier League side were awarded a decisive last-gasp penalty in a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar will be eligible to play in the Champions League in the third round of matches, when PSG travel to Club Brugge on Oct. 22.

The 27-year-old made his PSG season debut last Saturday after his failed transfer to Barcelona, scoring the only goal in stoppage time against Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

He is suspended for PSG's Champions League start against Real Madrid on Wednesday.