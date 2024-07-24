Olympics 2024 | Top 10 international athletes to look forward at Paris Games

NBA champion and all-time NBA leading scorer, LeBron James will be making his fourth appearance in the Summer Games. LeBron is selected as USA’s male flag bearer for Paris Games 2024.
A three-time Olympic champion, and eight-time medallist, Jamaican track and field athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will reportedly compete in her last Olympics where she will compete for her last 100M title.
The 22-time tennis major champion, Rafael Nadal will join forces with Carlos Alcaraz for doubles play on the Parisian clay courts. Additionally, he is expected to compete for gold in the singles event.
Brazilian football icon Marta is heading to her sixth Olympic Games, and this will be her final opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal.
Credit: Instagram/@martavsilva10
Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 tennis player and two-time gold medallist, will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics. However, the three-time Grand Slam winner has plans to retire from the sport entirely after the Paris Games.
USA's Katie Ledecky will aim to uphold American dominance in the Olympic pool at the Paris Games, where a formidable Australian team will be waiting.
Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is poised to make history by securing his third consecutive Olympic marathon gold medal at Paris 2024 Olympics.
Credit: Instagram/@kipchogeeliud
Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medallist was away from the several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental health. However, the 27-year-old is anticipated to make a powerful comeback on the Olympic stage in Paris, appearing stronger than ever.
Armand Duplantis is approaching the Paris Olympics with a new world record of 6.24M, set in April in Xiamen. At 24, he is in peak form, maintaining a significant lead over his competitors in men’s pole vault.
Following a second-round exit at Wimbledon, Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka shifted her focus to the Paris Games. She made her return to game this year after a 15-month break from the sport for the birth of her first child.
