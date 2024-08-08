Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat appeals against disqualification in Court of Arbitration for Sports; asks for joint silver

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

An Indian Olympic Association(IOA) source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes we got to know about it. It has been done by her team," said the source.

Vinesh was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in.

She had to be taken to a polyclinic at the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

The matter will be taken up on Thursday morning.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, has replaced her in the final.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it known to the IOA that the current weigh-in rule that led to the disqualification of Vinesh cannot be changed as of now.