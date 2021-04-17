Aditi shoots 70, slips to 50th on LPGA Lotte C'ship

Aditi shoots 70, slips to 50th on LPGA tour Lotte Championship

The 23-year-old had four birdies bookended by bogeys on first and 16th

PTI
PTI, Kapolei, United States,
  • Apr 17 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 15:03 ist
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok. Credit: AFP File Photo

A late bogey deprived India's Aditi Ashok a third successive 69 as she slipped to the 50th position after a 2-under 70 in the third round of the Lotte Championship here.

The 23-year-old had four birdies bookended by bogeys on first and 16th. Her total of 8-under 208 placed her 50th in the low-scoring tournament.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, a former world number one, got into a position for a win as she added a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the championship. Ko had seven birdies in the round.

Read | Quiet start from Aditi Ashok at ANA Inspiration

Nelly Korda, who jostled for the lead with Ko for the entire third round, finished with a 63 and was one shot back.

The Kapolei Golf Club has offered very good scoring this week even in windy conditions. Ko has been runner-up twice this year — first in February at the Gainbridge LPGA and then at ANA Inspiration — and has 16 LPGA victories and two majors under her belt.

Playing on a sponsor's exemption, 19-year-old Yuka Saso, from the Philippines, followed her back-to-back 64s with a 71 and was four shots back in third place.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
GOLF
LPGA
Aditi Ashok

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 