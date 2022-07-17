Anjum Moudgil wins bronze in Changwon ISSF World Cup

Anjum Moudgil wins bronze in Changwon at ISSF WC

PTI
PTI, Changwon,
  • Jul 17 2022, 14:49 ist
Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil poses with her medal after winning the bronze medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Postions event, at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2022, in Changwon. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Anjum Moudgil won a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

Anjum shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third behind Germany's Anna Janssen (407.7) and Italy's Barbara Gambaro (403.4), who won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the silver medal in the men's 3P team event.

The Indian trio, which had finished second in the qualification stage, faced a strong Czech Republic team in the gold medal match.

But despite putting up a good fight, the Indians went down 12-16 to the trio of Petr Nymbursky, Filip Nepejchal, and Jiri Privratsky.

Anjum, a world championship silver medallist, had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round on Saturday.

This is the 28-year-old shooter's second individual medal in consecutive World Cup stages. She had won silver in the same event at the Baku World Cup held last month.

While Anjum was off the radar and slipped to sixth position after the second prone series, she recovered steadily in the final standing position.

By the time the fifth and sixth place shooters were eliminated after the 15th standing position shot, Anjum was 0.2 points ahead of 4th placed Rebecca Koeck of Austria.

However, a slip up in the initial stages meant, she was 1.5 points behind Gambaro, and despite gaining a full point in the fourth and final five-shot standing position series, Anjum had to remain contented with a bronze.

With one bronze and silver apiece, India consolidated its position at the top of medal tally with a total of 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).

