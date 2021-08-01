Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold

Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Aug 01 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 16:08 ist
Brazilian Rebecca Andrade poses with her women's vault gold medal. Credit: AFP Photo

Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medallist, went one better when succeeding the absent Simone Biles as women's vault champion at the Olympics on Sunday.

In silver came Mykayla Skinner, who took Biles's place in the final after the American superstar pulled out with "the twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

The bronze went to Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea.

 

