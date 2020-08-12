Covid-19: Now, five other hockey players hospitalised

After Mandeep Singh was hospitalised in the wee hours of Tuesday when his condition turned from mild to moderate, Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five infected players to the same SS Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The five players are team captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, and Krishnan B Pathak. All of them tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday after reporting to the SAI South Centre in Kengere for the national camp.

"The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well," said a statement from SAI.

Meanwhile, SAI is taking all possible precautions to ensure the safety of all the other campers. Players have been strictly told not to leave their rooms while food and other essentials are placed at their doorstep.

Surveillance has also been increased manifold with every activity in the hostel being monitored. All the players also have to report their temperature reading and oxygen levels every four hours.