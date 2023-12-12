JOIN US
other sports

Granada and Bilbao complete match suspended after supporter's death

12 December 2023

The captains of Granada and Athletic Bilbao laid flowers at the seat of a fan who died during their match at the weekend as the teams completed the remainder of the Spanish league game on Monday.

The game was initially suspended in the 17th minute on Sunday as paramedics tried to resuscitate Granada season ticket holder Antonio Trujillo Izquierdo after he suffered a cardiac arrest and it was eventually abandoned an hour later.

Players wore black T-shirts during a minute's silence before the game resumed from the 17th minute on Monday with Bilbao leading 1-0 through Inaki Williams's sixth-minute goal.

Granada equalised in the second-half due to an own goal by Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and the match ended 1-1.

(Published 12 December 2023, 05:56 IST)
