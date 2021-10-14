Hockey: Senior Women Championship from October 21

Hockey India Senior Women National Championship to be held in Jhansi from October 21

The 28 participating teams will be divided into eight groups

  • Oct 14 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 14:29 ist
The 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship will be held in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh from October 21 to 30 with 28 teams taking part in the tournament.

The championship will provide a platform for the domestic players to showcase their talent.

The 28 participating teams will be divided into eight groups. The group winners will qualify for the quarterfinals.

After six days of group matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 27, the semifinals on October 29 and the medal matches the next day.

Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, each and every athlete, coaches, technical officials participating in the championship would need to submit a negative Covid RT-PCR test report on arrival in Jhansi with the test taken within 48 hours prior to their departure from their respective bases.

Further, all the athletes and officials need to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field.

A Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government.

