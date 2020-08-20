Hockey player Surender Kumar readmitted to hospital

Indian hockey player Surender Kumar, who, along with five other hockey players, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, was readmitted to hospital on Thursday evening due to Venous Thrombosis (VT).
VT is seen in several Covid-19 patients as a complication while they are in the recovery phase. The possibility of VT increases while engaging in strenuous physical exercise during the recovery period.
Due to VT, Surender had developed a blood clot in the right upper limb and has thus been admitted to the hospital for a period of two to three days.
SAI officials had a conference call with the treating doctor who has informed that the condition of Surender is stable and there is no cause for concern at present.
Five other players -- Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak and Mandeep Singh -- who had also tested positive for Covid-19 are currently in quarantine and have been advised not to take up strenuous activities while in recovery.
