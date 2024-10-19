Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

I can't see passion much in current generation of gymnasts: Dipa Karmakar

The diminutive 31-year-old from Tripura grabbed headlines with her fourth-place finish in the vault final of the 2016 Rio Games, losing an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 08:40 IST
Sports NewsDipa KarmakarGymnastics

Follow us on :

Follow Us