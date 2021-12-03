Jr Hockey WC: India lose 2-4 to Germany in semi-finals

Junior Hockey World Cup: India's title defence ends after 2-4 loss to Germany in semi-finals

In the final on Sunday, Germany will be up against Argentina, who beat France 3-1 in penalty shoot-out in the first semifinal, earlier in the day

IANS
IANS, Bhubaneswar,
  • Dec 03 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 21:46 ist
German player Aron Flatten(26) celebrates after scoring 2nd goal against India during 2nd semifinal of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Defending Champions India suffered a crushing 2-4 defeat against six-time title-winners Germany in the second semifinal of the 2021 FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Friday.

In the final on Sunday, Germany will be up against Argentina, who beat France 3-1 in penalty shoot-out in the first semifinal, earlier in the day.

India had beaten a formidable Belgium 1-0 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the last four of the tournament.

Notaly, Germany last won the Junior World Cup title in 2013 in New Delhi. Since then, a third place finish in the last edition in Lucknow in 2016 was their best performance.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Germany
Sports News
Hockey

What's Brewing

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 