Junior Hockey World Cup: India's title defence ends after 2-4 loss to Germany in semi-finals

Defending Champions India suffered a crushing 2-4 defeat against six-time title-winners Germany in the second semifinal of the 2021 FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Friday.

In the final on Sunday, Germany will be up against Argentina, who beat France 3-1 in penalty shoot-out in the first semifinal, earlier in the day.

India had beaten a formidable Belgium 1-0 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the last four of the tournament.

Notaly, Germany last won the Junior World Cup title in 2013 in New Delhi. Since then, a third place finish in the last edition in Lucknow in 2016 was their best performance.

