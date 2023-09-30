Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak, finishes 4th

Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ended in agony as the Olympic medallist was carried off after she fell flat on her back following a failed lift, success in which would have fetched her a bronze medal in the women's 49kg event here on Saturday.

Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift but failed to clear it twice. If she had succeeded there, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist would have finished with a bronze.

In her final attempt she fell flat on her back and had to be carried away by the coaching staff. Chanu signed off in fourth place with a total effort of 191kg (83kg+108kg).