Mo Farah fails to make Olympic qualifying time for 10,000 metres

Farah, 38, won a specially-arranged race to give him a final chance to qualify at the British Championships

AFP, London,
  • Jun 26 2021, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 06:50 ist
Mo Farah reacts after the Men's 10,000m as he fails to qualify for the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's hopes of ending his track career at the Tokyo Games ended as he fell short of the qualifying mark for the 10,000 metres in Manchester on Friday.

Farah, 38, won a specially-arranged race to give him a final chance to qualify at the British Championships, but his time of 27 minutes 47 seconds was nearly 20 seconds off the time required to qualify.

