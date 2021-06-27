Farah not ending career after missing Tokyo mark: Coach

Mo Farah not ending track career after missing Tokyo qualification mark, says coach

Farah, who also has six world titles, faced questions about his future after the race but Lough said such talk was premature

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 13:21 ist
Mo Farah reacts after the Men's 10,000m as he fails to qualify for the 10,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah will not end his stellar track career after failing to make the Olympic qualifying time for the 10,000-metre race at the Tokyo Games, his coach Gary Lough said.

Farah, 38, who won gold in 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Games, needed to clock 27 minutes, 28 seconds to be available for selection but was nearly 20 seconds too slow at the British Athletics Championships on Friday.

Farah, who also has six world titles, faced questions about his future after the race but Lough said such talk was premature.

Also Read | Qatar world 400m medallist Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

"There's no way Mo Farah is going to end his career running around the track here," Lough was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Farah had focussed on the marathon for more than three years but returned for another shot at the Olympics.

Lough said he was not sure what is next for Farah, who also fell short of the 10,000m qualifying mark at a meet in Birmingham this month.

"There wasn't really a Plan B - this was kind of a plan B after Birmingham, and there's definitely not a plan C right at this minute," Lough said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mo Farah
sports
Athletics
Tokyo Olympics

What's Brewing

Over the rainbow

Over the rainbow

Break the sweet addiction

Break the sweet addiction

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 