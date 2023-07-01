'Neeraj is back with a bang', hails Anurag Thakur

‘Neeraj is back with a bang’: Anurag Thakur hails Javelin thrower

Due to a muscle strain he sustained while training last month, the 25-year-old Indian Javelin thrower had skipped three top events earlier.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 10:24 ist
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photos

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for his second straight win of the season in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

“Neeraj is back with a bang. With a massive throw of 87.66m in his 5th attempt, @Neeraj_chopra1 dominates yet another Diamond League event finishing on top position in Men's Javelin Throw event at #LausanneDL . Phenomenal effort by our #TOPScheme athlete to make a blockbuster comeback after a muscle injury and make India proud again. Congratulations, Champion!” Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Due to a muscle strain he sustained while training last month, the 25-year-old Indian Javelin thrower had skipped three top events earlier. But he came back with a bang as he won the Diamond League title here with his fifth-round throw of 87.66m.

Late on Friday, Neeraj started with a foul and then had 83.52m and 85.04m throws. He had another foul in the fourth round before coming up with his winning throw of 87.66m next. His sixth and last throw was 84.15m.

Germany’s Julian Weber was second with a best throw of 87.03m, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was third with an 86.13m effort.

Earlier, Neeraj had won the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Neeraj Chopra
Javelin throw
Diamond League
Anurag Thakur
javelin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding

Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

 