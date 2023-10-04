Home
PM Modi praises archers for exceptional skill as they win gold in Asian Games

A supremely confident Deotale and Vennam defeated their South Korean opponents by one-point and clinched their second gold medal in archery. Modi also complimented Ram Baboo and Manju Rani for bringing glory to India with the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 05:21 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for winning a gold archery competition at the Asian Games, saying their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork have ensured great result.

Track live updates of Asian Games here

"Well done @VJSurekha and Ojas, for hitting the bullseye in the Mixed Team Compound event, leading to a perfect podium finish. Their exceptional skill, precision and teamwork have ensured great results. Congrats to them," Modi said on X.

"This would not be possible without the tremendous endurance and determination shown by these amazing athletes," he said.

(Published 04 October 2023, 05:21 IST)
