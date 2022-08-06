Priyanka Goswami wins silver in CWG 10,000m race walk

Priyanka Goswami wins silver in CWG 10,000m race walk, scripts history

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 06 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 17:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/@afiindia

Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games here.

Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Hockey Federation 'sorry' for clock howler during Indian women's semifinal loss, to review incident

The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Commonwealth Games
CWG
CWG 2022
India
Sports News

What's Brewing

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film

Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film

VR Chaudhari flies indigenous aircraft in B'luru

VR Chaudhari flies indigenous aircraft in B'luru

Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps

Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

How to design a vacation home

How to design a vacation home

 