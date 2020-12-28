Ski World Cup super-G at Bormio postponed

Ski World Cup super-G at Bormio postponed

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 28 2020, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 16:31 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The men's World Cup super-G race at Bormio has been rescheduled for Tuesday after heavy snow made the fearsome Stelvio piste unmanageable on Monday.

The much-awaited men's downhill race scheduled for Tuesday has also been pushed back by a single day to Wednesday.

The relentless heavy snow falling in the Italian Alps Monday is expected to give way Tuesday to light snowfall.

Reigning World Cup slalom and giant slalom champion Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen is the man to watch Tuesday after his slalom win at Madonna di Campiglio last Tuesday.

