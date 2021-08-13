Sonam responds to WFI notice, awaits Vinesh's reply

Sonam Malik responds to WFI notice, awaits Vinesh's reply

Vinesh has spoken about the mental trauma she has been going through post her Tokyo Olympics debacle but it seems it has not convinced the WFI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 19:29 ist
Wrestlers Sonam Malik (L) and Vinesh Phogat. Credit: AP/PTI, PTI Photos

Young wrestler Sonam Malik on Friday responded to the notice she received from the national federation for "misconduct", conveying that she won't repeat the mistake even as Vinesh Phogat's emotional outburst could not cut ice with the sports body.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had on Tuesday suspended Vinesh for indiscipline on three counts during the Tokyo Olympics and also issued notice to 19-year-old Sonam, who had sought help of SAI staff in procuring her passport before leaving for the Games.

"Sonam has replied to the notice and promised that she won't repeat it. The federation will soon take a decision on the matter," a WFI source said.

Read | In India, you fall as fast as you rise: Vinesh Phogat unsure of returning after Tokyo trauma

Vinesh has spoken about the mental trauma she has been going through post her Tokyo Olympics debacle but it seems it has not convinced the WFI. She wrote that she may not return to the mat.

"The federation is awaiting a response to the notice. WFI has nothing to do with what she writes otherwise," said the source.

Vinesh has time till August 16 to respond to WFI.

Also Read | WFI suspends Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline, notice issued to Sonam for misconduct

The federation had said Vinesh threw tantrums after reaching Tokyo from Hungary. She not only refused to stay near her Indian teammates but she also did not train with them during the competition, according to the WFI.

Vinesh also chose to wear the name of a private sponsor on her singlet instead of the Indian contingent official sponsor, forcing the WFI to suspend her.

Several phone calls to Vinesh went unanswered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

VINESH PHOGAT
Wrestling
Sports News
Wrestling Federation of India

What's Brewing

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 