Swimming Federation of India announces new roadmap

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Australian sports education and consultancy company Moregold Sports and highlighted the new strategic roadmap for the sport going ahead -- Mission 2028.

The five-year partnership with Moregold Sports will look into coach education and has gained the approval and financial grant from FINA, the global governing body.

"Partnership with Moregold will help in coach education which will help them scout better and prevent injuries. A technical panel of Indian coaches will work closely with Wayne Goldsmith (MD of Moregold Sports) for research, development and delivery of a coaching syllabus," said Monal Chokshi, Secretary General, SFI.

The new roadmap includes a systematic talent scouting structure, national database and a revamped competition structure with more races for U-15 categories and focus on techniques in U-12 age group.

A national talent pool will also be added based on swimmers' times rather than achievement in the National championships or Khelo India games. They will be given competition and exposure to ensure they have the chance to become part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

There are also plans for Khelo India accredited academies in each state, a zonal centre of excellence and an Olympic training center. SFI are also planning to invest in 100 high-tech equipment to monitor swimmers' workouts.

To reduce attrition rate of swimmers who drop out once they enter college, SFI are in talks with universities to implement a NCAA style competitions, based on the American system.

No competitions

SFI also ruled out the possibility of any competition in the country until the pools are reopened for training in all the states.

"On October 15 not all swimming pools will open. Pools are maintained by clubs, state governments etc. So it would not be possible to conduct national competitions if all states do not allow reopening of pools," Virendra Nanavati, SFI Executive Director, said.

The governing body also stressed all centres and swimmers should follow the SOPs laid down by the sports ministry.