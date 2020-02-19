Tokyo Olympics organisers launch Hindi twitter account

The organising committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has launched a dedicated Hindi twitter account for sports fans in India.

The twitter account '#Tokyo2020 for India @Tokyo2020hi', which is the official account of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 for India, was launched on Monday.

The certified account will offer all the updates for Hindi-speaking Indian fans. The Hindi language messages, however, appear in Roman English scripts.

"Hum Spanish, Korean, Hindi, aur French mein naye #Tokyo2020 Twitter accounts ke launch ki ghoshna karne ke liye bahut utsahit hain!," one of the tweets read.

Hum Spanish, Korean, Hindi, aur French mein naye #Tokyo2020 Twitter accounts ke launch ki ghoshna karne ke liye bahut utsahit hain!#Tokyo2020 mein sirf 158 din baaki hain! Hum aapke saath is safar par jaane ke liye intezar nahin kar sakte! pic.twitter.com/dkeh0Noxlm — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) February 17, 2020

"#Tokyo2020 mein sirf 158 din baaki hain! Hum aapke saath is safar par jaane ke liye intezar nahin kar sakte!"

The new Hindi twitter account has got more than 400 followers. It also follows top Indian sportspersons such as Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra, P V Sindhu, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sardar Singh, Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh, Heena Sidhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik and Manu Bhaker among others.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will run from July 24 to August 9.