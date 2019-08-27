World champion Sindhu meets PM

Newly-crowned badminton world champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her India's pride.

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship in Basel, Switzerland to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece.

The Hyderabadi had won two silvers and an equal number of bronze medals in the previous editions.

"India's pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand among others during the meeting.

She returned to the country on Monday night and was welcomed by a large gathering of fans at the airport.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to media queries at the airport.