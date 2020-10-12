IPL 2020: Best moments from SRH vs RR
UPDATED : Oct 12 2020, 07:43 IST
IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Dubai | Cricket | Robin Uthappa | Sanju Samson | David Warner | Steve Smith | Ben Stokes | Manish Pandey |
Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.
Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo
Hyderabad batsmen Manish Pandey and David Warner during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Royals bowler Kartik Tyagi during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Steve Smith during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Royals batsman Ben Stokes plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Syed Khaleel Ahmed celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Royals batsmen Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
