Rampant Australia seek series sweep against timid West Indies

Melbourne: Australia took a little over two days to wrap up victory in the series opener in Adelaide and a similar fate could befall West Indies in the day-night second and final test in Brisbane beginning on Thursday.

World Test Champions Australia needed seven sessions to seal their 10-wicket romp against a depleted West Indies, who fielded three debutants in the match.

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood, who finished with a nine-wicket match haul, spearheaded the rout with West Indies failing to reach 200 in either innings and Kirk McKenzie the only batsman to make 50 runs or more.

Their task might be even tougher in Brisbane, where Australia beat South Africa inside two days in December 2022 on a minefield of a pitch at the Gabba.

Furthermore, Australia boast a perfect 11-0 record in day-night tests and the tourists look ill-equipped to master the ever-swinging pink ball.

Australia will field an unchanged side with Travis Head, who hit a brilliant century in Adelaide, having recovered from Covid-19.

All-rounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald have since been diagnosed with the virus, but both are able to play full parts in the match while separated from the rest of the squad until they test negative.