Serena Williams to face Harmony Tan in Wimbledon first round

Wimbledon: Serena to face Harmony Tan in first round

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is unseeded for the tournament at the All England Club, which starts on Monday

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 24 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 16:24 ist
Serena Williams. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serena Williams was Friday drawn to face France's Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon as she returns to singles action after a year away.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has dropped to 1,204th in the world rankings, is unseeded for the tournament at the All England Club, which starts on Monday.

Tan, 24, is ranked 113rd in the world.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, who won the French Open earlier this month, opens her campaign against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Williams's Wimbledon preparations suffered a blow after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament because of a knee injury on Thursday.

The last of the American's Grand Slam singles titles came at the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams won the seventh and most recent of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016.

Serena Williams
Wimbledon
Tennis
Grand Slam
Sports News

