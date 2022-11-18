T20 WC fallout: BCCI sacks entire selection committee

T20 World Cup fallout: BCCI sacks entire Chetan Sharma-led selection committee

During Chetan’s tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final

PTI,
  • Nov 18 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 21:30 ist
On Friday, the BCCI invited applications for the position of national selectors (Senior Men). Credit: AFP Photo

The BCCI on Friday sacked the four-member senior national selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after the Indian cricket team failed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

During Chetan’s tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended.

That Chetan will be sacked was reported by PTI on October 18 after the BCCI AGM.

On Friday, the BCCI invited applications for the position of national selectors (Senior Men).

The last date of application is November 28.

