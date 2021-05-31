At last! Daniil Medvedev wins first French Open clash at fifth attempt

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev finally won a match at the French Open at the fifth attempt on Monday by seeing off Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.
Medvedev triumphed 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 as he looks to take advantage of being in the opposite part of the draw from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
It was only 25-year-old Medvedev's 12th win on clay out of 180 career matches.
He will face either Australia's Christopher O'Connell or Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in the third round.
