Bopanna-Ebden pair bows out of Paris Masters

<p>Paris: Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden made a quarterfinal exit from the Paris Masters after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the men's doubles contest here.</p>.<p>The third seeded Indo-Australian duo toiled for one hour 46 minutes before going down 6-7, 5-7 to the Dutch-Croatian combo of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic at the ATP 1000 event on Friday.</p>.<p>There was little separating the two pairs with the first set going into tiebreaker. Bopanna and Ebden had a a few chances but Koolhof and Mektic saved set points to win the tiebreak and take a 1-0 lead.</p>.<p>The second set was also closely well contested, but Bopanna and Ebden provided Koolhof and Mektic with a crucial break in the 12th game following a double fault.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, Bopanna and Ebden had clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals. </p>