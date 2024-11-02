Home
Bopanna-Ebden pair bows out of Paris Masters

There was little separating the two pairs with the first set going into tiebreaker. Bopanna and Ebden had a a few chances but Koolhof and Mektic saved set points to win the tiebreak and take a 1-0 lead.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 06:54 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 06:54 IST
