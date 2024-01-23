Coco Gauff survives Kostyuk test to reach Australian Open semis

"I'm really proud of the fight I showed today, Marta's a tough opponent, every time we play it's a tough match," she said.

"Yeah, I really fought and left it all out on the court today." Gauff, playing her final Grand Slam as a teenager, had swept into the last eight on a nine-match winning streak as she looked to back up her first major success in New York last year.

Kostyuk got right in the American's face from the off, however, and stormed to a 5-1 lead, serving twice for the opening set as well holding a set point on Gauff's serve.

The 19-year-old American knew she was up against it and, problem-solving on her feet, battled her way back into the contest by rattling off five successive games to serve for the set herself.

"I was just trying to get one more game in the first set and make it more competitive, then one game turned into another and I was able to win that set," Gauff added.