'Devastated': Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open due to knee injury

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday without hitting a ball because of a knee injury, saying he was "devastated". The Australian, considered an outside chance of winning the title, had been struggling with an ankle issue leading into the event.
"I'm devastated, obviously," he said at a hastily arranged press conference.
