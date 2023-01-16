Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open with injury

'Devastated': Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open due to knee injury

The Australian, considered an outside chance of winning the title, had been struggling with an ankle issue leading into the event

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 16 2023, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 11:07 ist
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during a practice session. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday without hitting a ball because of a knee injury, saying he was "devastated". The Australian, considered an outside chance of winning the title, had been struggling with an ankle issue leading into the event.

"I'm devastated, obviously," he said at a hastily arranged press conference.

Nick Kyrgios
Australia
Australian Open
Sports News
Tennis

