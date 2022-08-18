Rafael Nadal loses to Borna Coric at ATP Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal lost his opening match at the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, falling to Croatia's Borna Coric in a second-round match at the US Open tuneup.
Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard's first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals.
With the loss, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal cannot overtake top-ranked Daniil Medvedev for the world number one spot and a top seeding at the US Open.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip
Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank
DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free
Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use
Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains
UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales