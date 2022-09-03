'I won't reconsider retirement but you never know'

Serena says she won't reconsider retirement but 'you never know'

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Sep 03 2022, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 08:48 ist
Serena Williams. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serena Williams said Friday that she will not reconsider her decision to retire from tennis, but added: "You never know".

Williams suffered what was almost certainly a career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Also Read | Serena Williams knocked out of US Open after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic

"Will you reconsider?" a tearful Williams was asked on court.

"I don't think so, but you never know."

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Serena Williams
US Open
Sports News
Tennis

What's Brewing

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Cup sets for a queen

Cup sets for a queen

Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

Jane Fonda says she has a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda says she has a 'treatable' cancer

DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

Gazebos, pergolas now garden musts

Gazebos, pergolas now garden musts

HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

 