Tennis legend Navratilova faces cancer battle

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jan 02 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 21:59 ist
Martina Navratilova. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she is hoping for a "favourable outcome" after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer.

The 66-year-old Czechoslovakia-born naturalised American told Tennis.com on Monday about the diagnosis but added they were both treatable.

It is not the first time the 18-times Grand Slam singles champion has been diagnosed with cancer -- in 2010 she had breast cancer but was assessed as being clear six months later.

"The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome," she said.

"It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got."

Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

A subsequent biopsy revealed stage one throat cancer.

During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer.

Navratilova will begin her treatment later this month in New York.

It has forced her to abandon plans to commentate on the Australian Open although she will appear from time to time remotely.

