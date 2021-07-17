Zidansek to face Clara at Lausanne tennis finals

Zidansek to face French first-timer in Lausanne at tennis finals

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jul 17 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 22:10 ist
Top seed Tamara Zidansek, the French Open semi-finalist. Credit: AP File Photo

Top seed Tamara Zidansek, the French Open semi-finalist, will face France's Clara Burel for the Lausanne tennis title following their victories in Saturday's semi-finals.

Slovenia's Zidansek, the world number 50, beat Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 7-5, 6-3 on the clay courts at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.

Meanwhile 20-year-old Burel, ranked 125, booked her first final on the WTA tour by defeating compatriot Caroline Garcia, the former world number four, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Also Read | The GOAT debate: Three kinds of greatness

Burel, who received treatment for an ankle injury during the match, looks set to join the world's top 100 whatever the result in Sunday's final.

Burel, a former world number one in the junior rankings, had knocked out the French defending champion and second seed Fiona Ferro in the quarter-finals.

The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

