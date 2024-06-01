Turkish club Fenerbahce begin negotiations with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has begun negotiations with Fenerbahce over the head coach role, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Saturday, as the Portuguese manager looks to return to coaching after being sacked by Italian side AS Roma earlier this year.

"Negotiations have started with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the position of coach", the club said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The well-travelled coach who has been in charge of some of the biggest clubs in Europe is set to take over a team that finished second in the Super Lig - three points behind champions and Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.