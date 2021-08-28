'Welcome home': Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

“Welcome home'' are the two words that every Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United fan chanted soon after the news of football star’s return to his home club made headlines on Friday.

Manchester United, the club that made Ronaldo a global favourite, has re-signed the 36-year-old Portuguese footballer in a blockbuster deal with Juventus. United offered €28 million ($33 million) to Juve, agreeing to a two-year deal with €25 million per season.

United’s huge announcement has not just stunned the soccer world but has also taken over social media. Fans from all over the world are sharing their excitement on the return of their favourite football player to his home club on social media.

“Welcome back, Cristiano,” read a tweet posted by Manchester United and in just a few minutes, the club's official website crashed.

Imagine going to sleep knowing Ronaldo is joining Man City, just to wake up to this pic.twitter.com/A9PyVrcu7Q — 𝙅𝘼𝙔 (@PSGJayy) August 28, 2021

Ronaldo is coming home. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #ManchesterUnited — Nikki Samonas (@Nikkisamonas) August 27, 2021

Still so hype that @ManUtd signed @Cristiano back!! Welcome home 🐐 — Ozzie (@TheOC07) August 28, 2021

Cristiano #Ronaldo back to #mufc is simply the most sensational piece of transfer business. £12.8m and he scored 29 goals in Serie A last season! Nothing wrong with signing older players if they still have the magic. It’s slightly different vibes to when #AFC signed Willian… — Alex Wood (@AJ_Wood15) August 27, 2021

One fan pointed out how the club's Instagram followers shot up soon after the announcement was made.

Man United gain over a MILLION Instagram followers in two hours after signing Cristiano Ronaldo#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/9SYKO7jqOC — Asif Rehman Orakzai (@iamasifrehman22) August 28, 2021

Coming home to United — D.C. United (@dcunited) August 27, 2021

SCARY HOURS! — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 27, 2021

England said it's coming home.

I think they were right @Cristiano — اذان (@the_azaan9) August 28, 2021

Couldn't sleep yesterday cause I kept thinking about Ronaldo going to city. 💔

Can't sleep tonight cause Ronaldo's coming home & I can't stop rewatching old videos of him. ❤

What a time to be alive! 🤗 #RonaldoIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/kWwmZ59voS — Aish (@aish_ye) August 28, 2021

#Ronaldo is coming home…♥️ what a story!!! — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo will be joining Manchester United for a fee of €15 million ($17. 7 million) along with €9 million ($9.4 million) add-ons, the club tweeted, adding that the transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and a medical examination.