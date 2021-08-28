'Welcome home': Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Welcome home: Fans rejoice Ronaldo's return to Man Utd

  Aug 28 2021
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 13:43 ist
Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Welcome home'' are the two words that every Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United fan chanted soon after the news of football star’s return to his home club made headlines on Friday.

Manchester United, the club that made Ronaldo a global favourite, has re-signed the 36-year-old Portuguese footballer in a blockbuster deal with Juventus. United offered €28 million ($33 million) to Juve, agreeing to a two-year deal with €25 million per season.

United’s huge announcement has not just stunned the soccer world but has also taken over social media. Fans from all over the world are sharing their excitement on the return of their favourite football player to his home club on social media.

“Welcome back, Cristiano,” read a tweet posted by Manchester United and in just a few minutes, the club's official website crashed.

One fan pointed out how the club's Instagram followers shot up soon after the announcement was made.

Ronaldo will be joining Manchester United for a fee of €15 million ($17. 7 million) along with €9 million ($9.4 million) add-ons, the club tweeted, adding that the transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and a medical examination.

