Wrestling Federation of India suspends wrestler Sanjeev over domicile, identity discrepancies

The WFI said it had received documents from Sanjeev showing conflicting information regarding his place of birth and residence between Delhi and Haryana.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 16:21 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 16:21 IST
Wrestling Federation of IndiaDomicileSuspension

