'You have brought laurels to our country': Kohli congratulates CWG 2022 athletes

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated the medal winners and participants from India who gave their best in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

India finished fourth in the medals tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals in Commonwealth Games which concluded on Monday.

Kohli shared a picture on social media in which all the Indian athletes can be seen celebrating their victory post the medal win.

"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2022

India won 61 medals this time. Even though India couldn't surpass their medal tally from Gold Coast Games, considering shooting was not included in this edition, it has been an excellent performance by the Indian contingent in this edition of the games.

India finished the last day on an absolute medal rush by securing 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. India's best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

While, the men's hockey team could only settle for a silver as they were drowned by Australia 7-0, the Indian shuttlers were outstanding throughout the games as they secured 6 (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) medals in the 6 categories with only Mixed Doubles missing out.