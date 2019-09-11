193 govt degree colleges owe guest faculty honorarium

Guest faculties working at over 190 state government degree colleges continue to face harassment from the principals of the colleges as their honorarium has not been paid, though the Department of Collegiate Education released funds for the same.

Following the complaints by several guest faculties, the department issued a direction to principals of government degree colleges to release the honorarium immediately and send a report.

As per the details available from the department, 193 of the 413 colleges are yet to pay the amount. “The amount pending with colleges ranges between Rs 25,000 to Rs 15 lakh. If the principals concerned fails to release this amount and submit a utilisation certificate, then the same will be withdrawn,” reads the certificate.

There are over 12,000 guest faculties working with government degree colleges in the state with the honorarium of Rs 13,000 per month, which will be paid once in three months. However several colleges have not paid guest faculties for last one year.

“We are working with a government degree college based in Bengaluru South for the last four years. It is common that we get our honorarium once a year. Despite approaching the department officials several times, the scenario has not changed and as we need jobs we are tolerating this,” said one of the aggrieved guest lecturers.