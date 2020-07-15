2 BBMP officers die of Covid

Umesh R Yadav
  • Jul 15 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:12 ist

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday witnessed the death of two senior officers due to Covid-19. So far, the civic body has lost four officers and two pourakarmikas in its fight against Covid-19. 

The officials, who died on Wednesday, were R Vishwanath (52), executive engineer of Mahalakshmipura division and B K Shailesh (58), manager at the revenue office of Govindaraja Nagar area. Vishwanath died of cardiac arrest and a test later confirmed Covid-19. He had joined BBMP as a second division assistant in 1997. He is survived by his wife
and two sons. 

Shailesh suffered a stroke on Wednesday morning. He was diagnosed with comorbidities, such as hypertension and diabetes, according to his family members. Shailesh is survived by his wife and a son. 

Shailesh had developed Covid-19 symptoms three days ago.

