2.6L cusecs water released into Krishna River

2.6L cusecs water released into Krishna River; Bridge submerged

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Aug 17 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 10:24 ist
A view of a submerged bridge near Kollur(M) village in Yadgir district. Credit: DH Photo

A total of 2.6 lakh cusecs of water was released into Krishna River from Basavasagar dam of the district from  Sunday night, a bridge at Kollur(M) village in Shahapur taluk has been submerged.

The submerging of the bridge has snapped road connectivity to Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts. As many as 23 villages were facing imminent threat of floods due to huge outflow from the dam.

Police have been deputed at the submerged bridge and the vehicles are being diverted.

This bridge gets submerged in water every year when over 2.5 lakh cusecs is let out from the dam.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Krishna River
Dam
Flood
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Zee5 to start short-video platform to fill TikTok space

Zee5 to start short-video platform to fill TikTok space

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical Jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical Jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

How much impact will 'hidden' Trump voters have?

How much impact will 'hidden' Trump voters have?

 