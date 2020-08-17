2.6L cusecs water released into Krishna River; Bridge submerged

A total of 2.6 lakh cusecs of water was released into Krishna River from Basavasagar dam of the district from Sunday night, a bridge at Kollur(M) village in Shahapur taluk has been submerged.

The submerging of the bridge has snapped road connectivity to Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts. As many as 23 villages were facing imminent threat of floods due to huge outflow from the dam.

Police have been deputed at the submerged bridge and the vehicles are being diverted.

This bridge gets submerged in water every year when over 2.5 lakh cusecs is let out from the dam.