282 fresh Covid-19 cases in Udupi

As many as 282 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 6,194.

Among the total cases, 135 are women. As many as 132 patients had contracted an infection from primary contacts, 69 with ILI symptoms and 6 with SARI symptoms had tested positive to Covid-19.

The contacts of 66 are being traced, six have domestic travel history and three patients had international travel history.

Udupi taluk topped the list with 152 cases, Kundapur and Karkala taluks have 86 and 43 cases respectively.

As many as 173 Covid-19 positive patients were being treated in different Covid-19 designated hospitals.

Ninety-seven patients have recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of discharges to 3,444.