3 arrested in connection with sexual assault of minor

The Vittal police have registered a case against five persons, in connection with the sexual assault on a 17-year -old minor girl on different occasions. The minor girl is six months pregnant now. The police have already arrested three persons.

The police have booked cases against Ganesh, Krishnappa, Pavan, Dhanush and Puneeth. The incident came to light when Asha worker had visited the house.

It was said that on the pretext of visiting the temple, Ganesh had taken her to Subrahmanya where he allegedly sexually assaulted her for two days. Later, Krishnappa sexually assaulted her when none were at home in the month of February.

She was sexually assaulted by one Pawan whom she was introduced over a phone call when she was attending Brahmakalashotsava in her village. An auto driver Dhanush sexually assaulted her when her family members were away from home.

Another accused Puneeth had sexually assaulted her when no one was at home. On March 9, the victim was sexually assaulted by Ganesh once again by taking her to Subrahmanya, on the pretext of offering pooja at the temple.

In fact, the victim had developed complications in her health after January. When she had informed it to Ganesh, Krishnappa, Pawan, Dhanush and Puneeth, all had warned her against spilling the bean.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police have booked cases under IPC Section 376, 506, 34, Section 3 (1), W (1) (11) of SC/ST Act and Section 4 of Pocso Act.