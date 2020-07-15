3 'T's turn backward dist Yadgir into a role model

The backward Yadgir district has managed to prevent deaths from Covid-19, despite its poor medical infrastructure.

The district, with four taluks, reported a total of 1,452 positive cases till July 14, but only one death, thanks to the early tracking, detection and treatment.

The Azim Premji Foundation and TATA Trust have donated about 1,050 thermal scanners and oximeters to Asha workers who are using them during the door-to-door survey to detect ILI and SARI cases. These instruments have come in handy to detect vulnerable group.

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner M Kurmarao told DH that as soon as migrant labourers returned to the district, they were kept under institutional quarantine and all of them were subjected to Covid-19 tests before they were sent home. Positive cases detected during the quarantine period were treated fast. Most of the cases were asymptomatic which helped the doctors treat them effectively.

Frontline workers like police, health department staff and others too were tested for Covid-19. Serious patients with co-morbid conditions are being sent to ESIC hospital, Kalaburagi, for treatment.

“We have taken about 30,000 throat swab samples so far, for tests. Though the newly constructed 300-bed district hospital was not inaugurated, it was equipped well to treat the suspected Covid patients, the DC

explained.

District Health Officer Dr M S Patil said, “We carried out survey throughout the district thrice before the arrival of migrant labourers. Vulnerable groups like ILI and SARI patients and pregnant women were subjected to Covid-19 tests and treated properly.”

“Those who returned to the district from outside were kept under strict institutional and home quarantine and were monitored properly. Though the district lacks specialists doctors, we involved private doctors to treat the patients. Services of Ayush doctors are being utilised to treat asymptomatic positive cases at Covid Care Centres,” he said.