55-year-old tusker dies of electric shock

An elephant died of electric shock after it came in contact with a live wire at an areca farm in Kutta Badaga village, Virajpet taluk, on Saturday night.

The 55-year-old tusker was found dead in the plantation belonging to Mukkatira Deepu of the village. It is said that the pachyderm, which came in search of food, pulled down an areca tree. This caused a live electric wire to snap. The elephant came in contact with the live wire and died of electric shock.

Tithimathi ACF Sripathi, RFO Ashok Hunagunda and staff visited the spot. After performing an autopsy, the elephant was buried in Nagarahole forest.

