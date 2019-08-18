55-year-old tusker dies of electric shock

A wild elephant died due to electric shock at an areca farm at Hermadu in Kutta-Badaga village on the fringe of Nagarahole forest, Virajpet taluk, on Saturday night.

The 55-year-old tusker was found dead in the plantation belonging to Mukkatira Deepu of the village. It is said that the pachyderm, which came in search of food, pulled down an areca tree. This caused a live electric wire to snap. The elephant came in contact with the live wire and died of electric shock.

Tithimathi ACF Sripathi, RFO Ashok Hunagunda and staff visited the spot. After performing an autopsy, the elephant was buried in Nagarahole forest.